Canadian Government Honours Olakunle Churchill With A Humanitarian Award

Excited Churchill who shared the news wrote;

It’s a great privilege to be recognised and honoured by the Federal Government of Canada with the presentation of “HUMANITARIAN Award” In Toronto. This award means so much to me and my brand which is indeed a motivation to do more.

Special thanks to Hon. Peter Fonseca, Member of Parliament for Mississauga East-Cooksville for considering us worthy of this honour. We shall continue with our service to humanity as we step up our contributions to communities ‎across the globe. We are humbled! ‎

