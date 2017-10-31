Canadian Government Honours Olakunle Churchill | Photos

The Philanthropic activities of the Chairman of Big Church Group has attracted the interest of The Federal Government of Canada as he was honoured at Toronto during the prestigious event of AfroGlobal Television Excellence award held recently.

The Non-governmental Organisation of the brand – Big Church Foundation was honoured with ” HUMANITERIAN Award 2017 at a star-studded ceremony. The award was presented on behalf of the government by Hon. Peter Fonseca, Member Of Parliament For Mississauga East-Cooksville.

The company which started as Big Church Haven was made a conglomerate of his different companies and renamed Big Church Group in 2010. The company has recorded several milestones in different capacities including Agriculture, ICT, Real Estates and others. Following his achievements, the brand is already at the advanced stage of hosting it’s 10 year anniversary this November.

Dr Olakunle Oladunni Churchill, the CEO of Big Church Heaven is in a joyous mood at the moment as he’s planning to celebrate the 10 anniversary of his company in a big way following a winning streak of major awards in the last few days.

First he was awarded the 2017 La Mode Life time Humanitarian award for Youth empowerment, then Team Africa Awards honoured him for his remarkable innovation in ICT and finally, awarded his movie called “KADA RIVER” a new Nigerian movie production by Big Church Entertainment won the prestigious “Historical Peace Movie Of The Year” award courtesy of the Peace Ambassador Agency.

According to Dr Churchill, ‘I’m overwhelmed by the magnitude of honour that these awards hold and I’m truly grateful’. He went on to say, ‘we as Nigerians should tell our stories ourselves.

Let the people in other parts of the world see and understand what our people have gone through due to Religious and Ethical Intolerance. The Big Church Group has always and will continue to preach the importance of Promoting peaceful coexistence; religious and ethical tolerance amongst other things, which are important strands for national peace’.

With his huge business empire cutting across Agriculture, entertainment, properties, IT and in the last 10 years, Dr Churchill has been rendering assistance to the needy and putting smile on the faces of those who are less privileged with some percentages from the profit made from the company.

In November, the astute businessman will be celebrating his company’s 10th year anniversary in Lagos starting with a dinner party tagged ‘Dinner with the CEO’s’ at the prestigious Eko Hotels is expected to have in attendance of top company executives, banks MDs, among others.

On the day of the celebration, Churchill in the company of friends and close associates would quietly visit a motherless baby home to donate some items.

In a quest to keep touching lives, his Big Church foundation recently donated an ambulance car to the federal fire service in Abuja thus, making him the first donor ever in the history of the fire service. He also footed hospital bills of fire victim.

Some of his other major awards and recognition include, 2013 United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, 2014 Philanthropist of the Year, 2015 Man Of Year (Humanitarian), 2016 Lifetime membership and Partnership with Lions Club, 2017 Honorary Chieftaincy Title From The King Of Kagoro In Southern Kaduna, 2017 Honorary Chieftaincy In Liberia amongst others.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: