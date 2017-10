I can’t invite Bobrisky to my show because of his bad grammar – Latasha Ngwube

Media personality Latasha Ngwube, during her ‘rubbin minds’ interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV has revealed she cannot invite Bobrisky to her show because of his ‘bad grammar’.

Waiting for Bobrisky’s response! Watch the video here or below…

