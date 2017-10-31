“Cant Be Walking Carelessly” – Benita Okojie On Joining Parenthood

Gospel singer Benita Okojie and her husband Olawale Adeyinna welcomed their baby boy weeks ago and they seem to have adjusted a lot to the new life of parenthood.
Benita revealed this in her snap posts
See below…
source: 36ng
