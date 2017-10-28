Sunday , 29 October 2017

Cardi B is engaged! Migos’ Offset proposed to her on stage (video)

Jo Daniel October 28, 2017

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B was proposed to by her boyfriend, rapper Offset while on stage in Philadelphia Friday night. Offset got on his knee to propose with a diamond ring and the two hugged immediately after she said yes. Reacting to the emotional moment, Cardi shared a photo of her herself flaunting the bling via IG and wrote;

“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Watch the video below.

#Offset proposes to #CardiB

A post shared by LIB – Linda Ikeji Blog (@lindaikejiblog) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

