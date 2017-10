Between Cardi B, a follower who said her babies are going to look like her boyfriend, Offset

Still basking in euphoria of her engagement to Migos’ Offset, Rap Queen Cardi B’s follower trolled on her, telling her that her baby with the rapper is going to look just like him.

The troll came on a post of a young fan who recreated Cardi B’s look for Halloween which she re-shared, while gushing about how cute the little girl is and saying she can’t wait to have her own daughter.

