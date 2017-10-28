Cardi B Gets Engaged While Performing On Stage

International Rapper, Cardi B recently got engaged to her rapper boyfriend, Offset. Offset proposed to Cardi B with a diamond ring while on stage in Philadelphia on Friday night and the beautiful rapper said yes.

Reacting to the emotional moment, Cardi shared a photo of her herself showing off her new bling via IG and wrote;

“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Watch the video below

source: Stargist

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: