Carlos Takam says referee stopped his fight against Anthony Joshua too early… and calls for rematch

CARLOS TAKAM has claimed the referee stopped his fight against Anthony Joshua too early… and wants a rematch.

The crowd in Cardiff erupted in a chorus of boos when He was stopped in the tenth round, with Anthony Joshua having already knocked him to the canvas in the fourth.

Takam, 36, looked in trouble – battered and bruised – in the latter stages of the fight at the Principality Stadium, but was on his feet when the ref called it a day.

Now the Frenchman has said he would love a rematch against British star Joshua… if he’ll give it to him.

After the fight, Takam claimed: “I don’t think [the referee should have stopped the fight].

“I want the rematch if Anthony gives me it. He is a great champion.”

On the fight, Joshua had his say – suggesting he felt it was called too soon, while adding a fight with Deontay Wilder “has to happen”.

Joshua said: “I come to fight, I don’t sit on the edge and make decisions. “It was a good fight until the ref stopped it – I have the utmost respect for Takam putting on a good show. “[Wilder fight] has to happen for sure. But it comes to a decision where the IBO, WBA and IBF that have mandatories. “Providing I am free, I can’t fight Joe Bloggs from anywhere – I have to fight championship fighters. These are fighters I have to compete with. “Now there are belts on the line there are obligations as champion, and once I fulfil those my door is open to any challenger. It’s no problem.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn claimed Joshua must surely fight Wilder in the coming months.

Hearn said: “AJ wants the belts. Deontay Wilder vs AJ has to happen. (TheSun)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: