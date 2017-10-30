Monday , 30 October 2017

Check out Olu Jacobs, His Wife Joke Silva & Ali Baba In Cute Photo

OGA October 30, 2017

Veteran entertainment couple, Olu and Joke Silva-Jacobs pictured with Nigeria’s king of comedy Alibaba in a very beautiful and captivating photo.

The photo below is very cute and deserves a nice caption.

However, we await your caption to photo:

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

‘I went to synagogue to seek help for my late mother when she was ill, not for spiritual deliverance’ – Jim Iyke explains synagogue deliverance

In September, 2013, a video of Jim Iyke receiving deliverance at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946