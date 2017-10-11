Checkout The List Of Channels Available On TStv Decoder

TStv has finally been launched and a lot of people can’t wait to get their hands on the decoder. As a lot of people might have known now, it’s a pay-as-you-watch cable tv meaning you can pause your subscription (for a maximum of 7 days on the monthly subscription alone) any time you are not watching.
A new TStv decoder costs N5000 and you get a free subscription + 20gb bonus data upon first purchase as well. It also comes with a 500gb internal storage in case you want to record and save any tv program you are watching. A lot of people are already registering as a dealer and accreditation is still on-going. Tstv has over 200 channels and you can watch anything you want.
See the full list of TStv channels below…
TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS
Star Sports
Fox Sports
Euro Sports News
Euro Sports 2
Kwese Sports 1
Kwese Free
Kwese ESPN
bein Sports MAX 4HD
bein Sports 3HD
bein Sports Global
bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)
TS Sports 4 HD
TS Sports 2
TS Sports 3
Yolo Sports HD
TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS
Trace Urban/Africa
HITS TV
MTV Base
TLC (HD)
TSTV NEWS CHANNEL
BBC America
CNBC
Aljazeera
BBC Radio 2
TVC News
Sky News
Arewa24
AIT
Core TV News
France 24 (English)
CCTV News
Channels TV
Bloomberg Television
DW
Fox News
TRT World
Press TV
NTA
Arise News
TV360 Nigeria
TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS
Nickelodeon
CN Carton Network
Disney Channel
Boing
JimJam
Baby TV
TS Junior Kids HD
Fix Fox
Panda Biggs
TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS
Star Movies
MBC Action
MBC 2
African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)
Liberty TV
MBC
Wazobia TV
WAP TV
Viasat Life
Fine Living
FOX
FOX Life
Investigation Discovery
MBC 4
MBox HD
PCTV
Star Gold HD
Nollywood TV
Z Cinema
E Entertainment
BEN Bridging The Gap
BET
TS Novella
TS Movies HD
TS Series
TSTV SCIENCE CHANNELS
Discovery Channel
Nat Geo Gold
AD
National Geographic
Discovery Health TV
TSTV FASHION CHANNELS
Fasion One
AHTV
TSTV RELIGION CHANNELS
Dove Television
Emmanuel TV
Sunna TV
Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries
EWTN – Global Catholic
TBN Network
TSTV AFRICA CHANNELS
Riwa Ndu TV
TS Hausa
TS Igbo
TS Yoruba
TS Sports 1 HD
how much will be the monthly subscription?
Subscription is base on mb
I can’t wait to buy it hope it’s gonna show premiership……
Please you people should add telemundo to the channels you already have please.
Hope there is wrestling channel
This is wonderful. I can’t wait to get my hands on it. When will it be available in Ibadan?
Pls I can’t wait get this, when should we be expecting it.
Where can i get it in apapa,lagos…please i need feedback real fast
I will be intended in having it.