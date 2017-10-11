Saturday , 11 November 2017

Checkout The List Of Channels Available On TStv Decoder

Young October 11, 2017

TStv has finally been launched and a lot of people can’t wait to get their hands on the decoder. As a lot of people might have known now, it’s a pay-as-you-watch cable tv meaning you can pause your subscription (for a maximum of 7 days on the monthly subscription alone) any time you are not watching.

A new TStv decoder costs N5000 and you get a free subscription + 20gb bonus data upon first purchase as well. It also comes with a 500gb internal storage in case you want to record and save any tv program you are watching. A lot of people are already registering as a dealer and accreditation is still on-going. Tstv has over 200 channels and you can watch anything you want.

See the full list of TStv channels below…

TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS

Star Sports
Fox Sports
Euro Sports News
Euro Sports 2
Kwese Sports 1
Kwese Free
Kwese ESPN
bein Sports MAX 4HD
bein Sports 3HD
bein Sports Global
bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)
TS Sports 4 HD
TS Sports 2
TS Sports 3
Yolo Sports HD

TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS

Trace Urban/Africa
HITS TV
MTV Base
TLC (HD)

TSTV NEWS CHANNEL

BBC America
CNBC
Aljazeera
BBC Radio 2
TVC News
Sky News
Arewa24
AIT
Core TV News
France 24 (English)
CCTV News
Channels TV
Bloomberg Television
DW
Fox News
TRT World
Press TV
NTA
Arise News
TV360 Nigeria

TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS

Nickelodeon
CN Carton Network
Disney Channel
Boing
JimJam
Baby TV
TS Junior Kids HD
Fix Fox
Panda Biggs

TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS

Star Movies
MBC Action
MBC 2
Star Movies

African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)

Liberty TV
MBC
Wazobia TV
WAP TV
Viasat Life
Fine Living
FOX
FOX Life

Investigation Discovery

MBC 4
MBox HD
PCTV
Star Gold HD
Nollywood TV
Z Cinema
E Entertainment
BEN Bridging The Gap
BET
TS Novella
TS Movies HD
TS Series

TSTV SCIENCE CHANNELS

Discovery Channel
Nat Geo Gold
AD
National Geographic
Discovery Health TV

TSTV FASHION CHANNELS

Fasion One
AHTV

TSTV RELIGION CHANNELS

Dove Television
Emmanuel TV
Sunna TV
Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries
EWTN – Global Catholic
TBN Network

TSTV AFRICA CHANNELS

Riwa Ndu TV
TS Hausa
TS Igbo
TS Yoruba
TS Sports 1 HD

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

‘Please go home’ – Ebonyi State Gov. Umahi tells pregnant laborer mixing concrete after giving her 200k

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state went emotional after he spotted a heavily pregnant woman …

9 comments

  1. Kelechi
    October 11, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    how much will be the monthly subscription?

    Reply
  2. Dahunsi taiwo
    October 12, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I can’t wait to buy it hope it’s gonna show premiership……

    Reply
  3. Efe Hart
    October 12, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Please you people should add telemundo to the channels you already have please.

    Reply
  4. Owen Jonah Osayande
    October 16, 2017 at 8:50 am

    This is wonderful. I can’t wait to get my hands on it. When will it be available in Ibadan?

    Reply
  5. Sulaimon
    November 1, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Pls I can’t wait get this, when should we be expecting it.

    Reply
  6. Drixx
    November 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Where can i get it in apapa,lagos…please i need feedback real fast

    Reply
  7. Ingo Vincent
    November 11, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I will be intended in having it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946