Checkout The List Of Channels Available On TStv Decoder

TStv has finally been launched and a lot of people can’t wait to get their hands on the decoder. As a lot of people might have known now, it’s a pay-as-you-watch cable tv meaning you can pause your subscription (for a maximum of 7 days on the monthly subscription alone) any time you are not watching.

A new TStv decoder costs N5000 and you get a free subscription + 20gb bonus data upon first purchase as well. It also comes with a 500gb internal storage in case you want to record and save any tv program you are watching. A lot of people are already registering as a dealer and accreditation is still on-going. Tstv has over 200 channels and you can watch anything you want.

See the full list of TStv channels below…

TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS

Star Sports

Fox Sports

Euro Sports News

Euro Sports 2

Kwese Sports 1

Kwese Free

Kwese ESPN

bein Sports MAX 4HD

bein Sports 3HD

bein Sports Global

bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)

TS Sports 4 HD

TS Sports 2

TS Sports 3

Yolo Sports HD

TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS

Trace Urban/Africa

HITS TV

MTV Base

TLC (HD)

TSTV NEWS CHANNEL

BBC America

CNBC

Aljazeera

BBC Radio 2

TVC News

Sky News

Arewa24

AIT

Core TV News

France 24 (English)

CCTV News

Channels TV

Bloomberg Television

DW

Fox News

TRT World

Press TV

NTA

Arise News

TV360 Nigeria

TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS

Nickelodeon

CN Carton Network

Disney Channel

Boing

JimJam

Baby TV

TS Junior Kids HD

Fix Fox

Panda Biggs

TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS

Star Movies

MBC Action

MBC 2

Star Movies

African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)

Liberty TV

MBC

Wazobia TV

WAP TV

Viasat Life

Fine Living

FOX

FOX Life

Investigation Discovery

MBC 4

MBox HD

PCTV

Star Gold HD

Nollywood TV

Z Cinema

E Entertainment

BEN Bridging The Gap

BET

TS Novella

TS Movies HD

TS Series

TSTV SCIENCE CHANNELS

Discovery Channel

Nat Geo Gold

AD

National Geographic

Discovery Health TV

TSTV FASHION CHANNELS

Fasion One

AHTV

TSTV RELIGION CHANNELS

Dove Television

Emmanuel TV

Sunna TV

Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries

EWTN – Global Catholic

TBN Network

TSTV AFRICA CHANNELS

Riwa Ndu TV

TS Hausa

TS Igbo

TS Yoruba

TS Sports 1 HD

