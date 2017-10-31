Chelsea Offers New Deal Fabregas To Avoid Man United Attempted Move

Chelsea plans to offer Spanish midfielder, Cesc Fabregas a new deal in an apparent attempt to block the playmaker from joining Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning another raid on former club Chelsea as he keeps tabs on Cesc Fabregas, but the Blues are set to offer the Spain midfielder a new deal to keep him away from their rivals.

According to Daily Sun, Mourinho is a big fan of 30-year-old Fabregas, and has been monitoring his situation since moving to Old Trafford.

He bought Nemanja Matic from Stamford Bridge over the summer and the Serb has played a key role in United’s midfield.

But Stamford Bridge chiefs are reluctant to lose Fabregas after he impressed Antonio Conte.

After a difficult spell at the club, the ex-Arsenal playmaker has proved his class – especially when N’Golo Kante was sidelined.

Fabregas has 18 months left on his current deal and is chasing a two-year extension.

Chelsea have a policy of only offering 12-month contracts to players over 30 but Gary Cahill agreed four-year terms just before his 29th birthday.

Fabregas has started eight of 10 league matches and been on the field for more minutes than any of the club’s other midfielders.

Conte is understood to have sat down with him over the summer after Tiemoue Bakayoko’s arrival.

The Italian was keen to assure the 110-cap international that he had a role to play.

And after a strong start to the season and regular football, Mourinho may find it difficult to tempt him away.