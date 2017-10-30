Commotion In Ijebu Over Killing Of RTEAN Member

Commotion has taken over the Headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, as residents protest a murder.

According to a report by The Nation, the seedy Ijebu – Igbo, the Headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, slipped into pandemonium and confusion for the better part of yesterday following a pre – dawn killing of a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) identified as Seyi.

Angry residents and transporters as early as 7am, bunched up at the popular Station road junction, spilled into adjoining ones and shut down all activities in protest over the death of Seyi.

Early risers and traders who had hit the road for their daily chores beat a hurried retreat as grieving mob chanted songs of violence and smashed into kiosks, disrupting free movement.

Many scampered to safety where it could be found while a detachment of policemen from Ijebu – Igbo Divisional Police Headquarters battled to contain the situation from drifting into a major break down of law and order.

Seyi who was confirmed dead around 4am Monday was said to have been knocked down by hit and run vehicle around 2am while loading his vehicle for a trip to Lagos, a source in Ijebu – Igbo, confided in The Nation.

The source added that as Seyi writhed in pains on the road, more vehicles ran over him many times until some parts of his body were kneaded to pulps, fuelling rage among members of RTEAN and some residents.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the death of the transport union member, told The Nation that union officials often go to a stand where traders sell animals’ skin (ponmo) to collect revenue.

Abimbola, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), added that it was while the member of RTEAN was trying to collect the said revenue that a vehicle conveying ponmo knocked him down and the victim died.

He explained that the disturbance in the town was the work of RTEAN members who were agitated over the death of their colleague, saying the Police quickly took over the area and restored peace.