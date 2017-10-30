Commotion As Policeman Attacks Immigration Officer Breaks His Jaw | Photo

An Immigration officer has been left hospitalized in Benue state after he was reportedly attacked by a policeman.

A 32-year-old official of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Benue State Command, Roland Oibe, has been hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by a policeman in the state.

According to Punch, the victim and his wife had just welcomed their first child before the sad incident happened. It was gathered that the Immigration officer was returning from where he went to buy baby food around 8pm when the policeman allegedly threw an object at the wheel of his motorcycle on Benson Abonu Street.

Daniel was said to have fallen, breaking his jaw and a tooth. The policeman, who was reported to be alone on the road, allegedly fled the scene of the incident. The victim’s elder brother, Daniel, said Roland was rushed to a private hospital in the area.

He said, “My brother was attacked by the policeman on Monday around 8pm. His wife had just been delivered of their first child. He went to buy baby food and was riding home when the policeman threw something at the motorcycle.





“There is no justification for the attack. Although, there is a law banning commercial motorcycle riders from operating in the state from 9pm, the commercial motorcycles have a grading system, which distinguish them from private motorcycles. My brother was riding a private motorcycle and he was not flagged down.





“When I got to the scene, I gathered that the policeman had fled. We rushed him to a private hospital where he had been receiving treatment.”

Daniel said the family of the victim went to different stations to know if the errant policeman could be identified, adding that all the divisions in the area denied posting anyone to the place.

He said the family later reported to authorities of the NIS and the command promised to get the perpetrator of the crime.





“The attack happened in front of the NIS controller’s house. The NIS said they would do something. We want justice and the police should take up the medical expenses of my brother. We have spent a lot of money and the bills keep rising,” he added.

Daniel later informed PUNCH Metro that the case had been transferred to the police command headquarters, saying the policeman had been identified and arrested.

He said the name of the culprit had yet to be released to the family, adding that the police had visited Roland at the hospital. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the incident, promising to get back after making enquiries.

He had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.