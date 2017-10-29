Controversy as Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain Heavyweight titles

Anthony Joshua retained his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles on Saturday night, after he beat Carlos Takam in front of a world record indoor fight crowd of an estimated 76,000 under the roof at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

There’s controversy however after the referee, Phil Edwards, stopped the fight in the 10th round after Joshua caught Takam with a hook-uppercut combination and was moving in to land more blows.

The France-based Cameroonian, who was fighting at 12 days’ notice as an injury replacement for Kubrat Pulev, was left bitterly disappointed by the decision, which was loudly booed by the Welsh fans.

But in reality it was a fair stoppage, with Takam bloodied and sustaining heavy damage.

Many in the Principality Stadium felt referee Phil Edwards had acted prematurely in stopping obdurate opponent Carlos Takam in the tenth round. Scroll down to watch the video below.

Joshua had thrown everything at the super-sub with the tank-like physique and granite chin, but he was beginning to tire when Edwards stepped in to bring the fight to a close, much to Takam’s fury.

At the end of it all, Anthony Joshua, who is fast becoming a superstar, now has a record which reads: 20 fights, 20 stoppages.

Takam became Joshua’s 20th consecutive knockout victim in a fourth defence of his IBF belt and first of his WBA title, but the challenger stubbornly resisted the champion after being cut by the right eye in the fourth round.

“It was a good fight until the ref stopped it. I have the upmost respect for Takam,” said Joshua, who injured his nose from a headbutt in the second round.

For Takam, it was a fourth career defeat after a points loss to Parker last year and knockout loss to Russia’s Alexander Povetkin in 2014.

Takam complained his fight with Anthony Joshua was a premature stoppage, which was jeered by Joshua’s fans, and the challenger was given warm applause afterwards.

“I don’t think they should have stopped it,” said Takam. “I want the rematch if Anthony gives me it.”

Ojuelegba by Wizkid was Anthony Joshua’s entrance theme song at the sold out #JoshuaTakam fight at the estimated 76,000 capacity Principality Stadium.

