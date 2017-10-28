Cossy Orijakor to empower two fans with free shops for 2years after successful b*tt surgery

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orijakor who underwent a successful surgery yesterday to have her b*tt enlarged so as to balance it with her massive b**bs, will be empowering two of her fans by giving them free shops in Abuja for two years.

Taking to her Instagram page today, she wrote:

‘Due to the Success of my operation…. I wish to empower two fans by giving out free shops for two years….u can start a drink joint or anything u wish. There is a room you can stay if ur stranded…. This shop is located in front of new orange market Maraba.. I lost my phone in Abuja so don’t have the current video of this two shops. It’s finished Painted yellow. Complete with front wall tiles and floor tiles. So if u live within Maraba or Asokoro.. Do a video as to why u need it and dm me…you can also recommend someone that is Poor or average. I will check your Instagram account to make sure you deserve it. Good luck

Source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: