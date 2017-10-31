Actress Cossy Orjiakor recently made her b*tt changing procedure official and even gifted out two shops when she finished announcing it was a success. Insiders revealed that the actress was originally billed to pay the Hospital N1.8m but after due consultation, she was given a discount and she paid N1.5million for the whole procedure …

She cannot even wear anything right now on the b*tt so as not to damage the new fats transferred there.

The hospital sends a nurse/massage therapist that will take care of her every day at home for two weeks from Friday when she had the procedure…

What the doctors did was remove fat from her tummy, her back and arms and transfer to her b*tt, they used the fat to fill the dents which should have been her hips.so now she will have a bigger b*tt and fuller hips…She will be a picture perfect barbie doll only with bigger bosom ….”Cossy wanted hips that would match her bosom and she got it”

She also goes around now with a stomach board for Maximum results.

Insiders also reveal the actress is laughing at those who think she will post the recent photos for free ”Forget it Cossy will not post photos for free, she plans to save her new look for her upcoming Musical Video”

Gistmania

