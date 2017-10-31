In addition to adding another year, Cossy Ojiakor, just had a new b*tt, constructed at Grandville Medical and Laser; a plastic surgery clinic located in Surulere.

The actress, who is thanking her fans for their prayers for a successful operation says she would have loved to throw a party, but she is recuperating at the moment.

“Thanks for your prayers. Wish I can go buy cake and do birthday party for this massive b*tt. But I need to heal first. We have good doctors in Nigeria, and am glad I made this decision to have my procedure here than abroad.

Cossy Orjiakor is a Nigerian actress, singer, and video vixen. She came to limelight after featuring in a music video by Obesere. She is also popular for showing off her large b**bs at social events and music videos.

Orjiakor released her debut album Nutty Queen in 2013, which she admits conveys important lessons for the masses.

Though known for exposing her b**bs, the actress was reported to have dismissed the possibility of going totally unclad in a movie on moral grounds, saying that exposing parts of her body is branding herself as an entertainer.

source: Thenation

