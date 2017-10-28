Saturday , 28 October 2017

Cossy Orjiakor set to empower two lucky fans after having a successful b*tt lift surgery

Olayinka October 28, 2017

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor who had a successful b*tt lift surgery yesterday is set to empower two lucky fans with free shops for two years.

Cossy wrote; “Due to the Success of my operation…. I wish to empower two fans by giving out free shops for two years….u can start a drink joint or anything u wish. There is a room you can stay if ur stranded…. This shop is located infront of new orange market Maraba.. I lost my phone in Abuja so don’t have the current video of this two shops. It’s finished Painted yellow. Complete with front wall tiles and floor tiles. So if u live within Maraba or Asokoro.. Do a video as to why u need it and dm me…you can also recommend someone that is Poor or average. I will check your Instagram account to make sure you deserve it. Good luck”

 

source: Instagram

