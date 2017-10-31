Court jails driver 24 months for absconding with employer’s N71,000

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old driver, Donald Aondo, to 24 months imprisonment for absconding with his employer’s N71,000.

Aondo, a resident of Old Orange Market Maraba, Nasarawa State, had pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft and begged for leniency.

” My lord I am very sorry for the act, please forgive me, I received a call that my father was seriously sick and I was asked to send money for his treatment.

“Being his only child, I don’t know what to do, then when I was asked to pay some money to the school account, I converted it to my personal use,

“I promise to pay back the money if given a little time,” Aondo said.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, sentenced Aondo to 12 months imprisonment for breach of trust and cheating and 12 months imprisonment for thief.

Shekarau, however, gave him an option of N10,000 fine.

He said the sentences would run concurrently while the convict should pay the complainant N71, 000.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay as soon as possible, warning that for any default, the convict would get additional six months imprisonment.

The Prosecutor, Mr Donald Heman, had told the court that Adams Ondoma, Principal of Glorious Destiny International School, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Maraba, on Oct. 29.

Herman said that sometimes in June, the complainant’s head teacher, Maria Sule entrusted the sum of N 25,000 to the convict, to help her deposit in the school’s account.

He told the court that instead of the convict do as instructed, he absconded with the money to unknown destination.

The prosecutor added that Aondo also abandoned the school bus he was driving; while the spare tyre of the bus, valued at 21,000 and battery valued at N25,000 were stolen.

The offences contravened Sections 99, 322 and 287of the Penal Code.

NAN

