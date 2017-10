According to online reports, an alleged Eiye cult member identified as Dayo, was butchered, this morning, by another rival gang, Aiye.

it was reported that happened in Ekiti state university overnight and is as a result of an ongoing fight between Eiye and Aye cult members.

The Ekiti state police has been contacted on the incident and has swung into investigation.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: