Daddy Freeze is a modern day Martin Luther – Nigerian journalist, Gbenga Aborowa writes

Cool FM’s OAP, Freeze has been in the news alot recently for his campaign against paying tithes. His Instagram account has also been been suspended and Freeze says he won’t stop preaching his gospel.

With this in mind, Nigerian journalist Gbenga Aborowa wrote a piece describing Freeze as Nigeria’s Martin Luther.

I celebrate this man Ifedayo Olarinde affectionately known as @daddyfreeze he is a brave man who has decided to speak against the clergy who profit off the misery and oppression of the hopeless and gullible in society he is a modern day Martin Luther.Martin luther was a German Monk and one of Western history’s most significant figures. Luther spent his early years in relative anonymity as a monk and scholar.

But in 1517 Luther penned a document attacking the Catholic Church’s corrupt practice of selling “indulgences” to absolve sin. His “95 Theses,” which propounded two central beliefs—that the Bible is the central religious authority and that humans may reach salvation only by their faith and not by their deeds—was to spark the Protestant Reformation. Fast forward to 2017 the protestant church seems to be more of a commercial enterprise. supporters of ostentatious and obviously manipulative men of the cloak are quick to put the critics in check by quoting “touch not mine anointed” lines ostensibly to show that men of “God” are above reproach and as such “lesser” men have no right whatsoever to criticize or condemn perceived wrong doings of these high men of “God.”

But is this the case? Are these men truly above reproach?The modern Nigerian church tasks it’s members to donate towards various projects such as universities and elitist secondary schools, but curiously, the poorer members of such prosperity centers can neither send their wards or kids to such schools, neither do the churches have a program to cater for the poor amongst their flock.

Unlike the early missionaries who accommodated both the rich and poor in their schools, it is no longer business as usual for the poor. You either sow and get rich so that your children can also benefit from the schools built by the church you attend or find a lesser alternative, while hoping for a better day! The Church has become a class conscious body. We are no longer our brother’s keepers . Like 50 cent said the Modern day Pentecostal church in Nigeria has resolved to get rich or die trying

