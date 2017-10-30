Danfo buses will be replaced in January 2018 – Commissioner

The Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Steve Ayorinde was a special guest at The Other News, a comic-talk show which was hosted by Okey Bakassi.

The commissioner talks about the future of Yellow Buses and what the future holds. According to him, As from January 2018, the danfo buses will be replaced with the new white and blue AC buses.

According to him, the danfo buses were never part of Lagos story, the state was known with the white and blue colour right from the on-set.

