Dangote, Paul Okoye, AY, Others Storm Saraki’s Daughter’s Elaborate Wedding

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Tosin held her white wedding yesterday in Lagos .The wedding was graced by dignitaries and APC chieftains .

Top Nigerian celebrities, politicians and business moguls have gathered at the wedding ceremony of the Senate President Bukola Saraki daughter’s wedding.

The wedding which held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos can be described as one of the most anticipated wedding of the years.

The guests include the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Lai Mohammed, Bola Tinubu, John Oyegun, Ben Bruce, Omotola, Paul Okoye and many more

Here are the photos:

source: Stargist

