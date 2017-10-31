Davido’s Daughter, Imade Is A Beauty To Behold In Adorable Photos

Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu shared these adorable photos of their daughter, Imade playing around with Snapchat filters.

David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido is a popular Nigerian musician who came into limelight in 2011.

The Nigerian singer is also a proud father who has never allowed his ever busy schedule to stop him from loving his daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Her mother, Sophia Momodu who is the niece of Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu but she is popularly known as the baby mama of popular Nigerian singer, Davido never hesitates to show off her little princess.

Here are the photos:

source: Stargist

