Dayo Amusa Is Absolutely Stunning In These Photos

Olayinka October 31, 2017

Dayo Amusa is a Nollywood actress who kicked off her career in 2002 and has made a positive impact within a short spate of her incursion into Nollywood.Dayo Amusa is a Nollywood actress who kicked off her career in 2002 and has made a positive impact within a short spate of her incursion into Nollywood.

The chubby actress who has some thing up her sleeves took to Instagram to share some new photos which she captioned:
Always remember to be happy because you never know who’s falling in love with your smile. New Week!!! New Day!!! #IGFam #thetaobrand
The Yoruba actress who recently penned down a post on how she always found herself drawn to toxic men looked really relaxed in the photos.
Here are the lovely photos:

source: Instagram

