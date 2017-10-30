Monday , 30 October 2017

‘Dbanj Has No Time For Opinions of Irrelevant People’- Management Team

Olayinka October 30, 2017

Earlier today, Nigerian writer Onyeka Nwelue took shots at several music stars, calling them ‘broke’. One of the recipients of the trade was Dbanj

who is generally acclaimed to be a member of the upper echelon of Nigerian music success stories. all efforts made to Dbanj’s management to ask for their take on the allegations of the ‘Kokomaster’ being broke.

There is really nothing to say. You see, if we stop and respond to every irrelevant person that barks or has a senseless opinion of Dbanj, we will not make progress,’ his media officer said.

He further said this was the first he was hearing of the writer whose opinion we were speaking about.

‘Who is that?

I have not heard of the Onyeka person before and I will not give him any second of fame.

His opinion is his opinion.. do you know how many people have opinions on Dbanj’s career?‘

source: Thenetng

 

