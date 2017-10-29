Don Jazzy reacts to Onyeka Nwelue’s claims that he lives as a tenant and is broke

Don Jazzy has reacted to Onyeka Nwelue‘s viral article in which the Nigerian writer claims that the Mavin boss lives as a tenant and is broke.

Recall, the Nigerian filmmaker encouraged young Nigerians to take pride in their own works and not be swayed by the lavish facade celebrities pull on their social media.

“Garb yourself with some self-esteem, self-confidence and self-pride. We are all poor. Us and the celebrities. All the celebrities in Nigeria,” said the writer-c*m-filmmaker who is famous for speaking his mind without bothering with filters.

Using Don Jazzy as an example he wrote;

“Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke. They are like me. They don’t have the money they tell you they have. Many of them I have seen their bank statements. I don’t care if they start avoiding me now. I know better. Stop feeling inadequate, young people. You see as I beg for money publicly, that is how these celebrities suffer and beg for money secretly.” “Don Jazzy is a tenant. He is broke. Forget everything.”

In his reaction, in which he agreed entirely with Onyeka Nwelue, The Mavin boss wrote;

“True talk,”. “May God provide for us sha,”

