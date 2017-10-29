I don’t know Uche Maduagwu –Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, threw an online punch at radio personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, recently when he told her to stop being selective about the kind of man she can marry.

Olateru-Olagbegi had written on social media, “Ladies, he’s handsome, tall, nice, well-behaved and rich. He wants to date you but has major ‘H-Factor,’ will you say yes?”

In response, Maduagwu wrote, “Aunty Gbemi, at this stage in your life, you are not supposed to be selecting guys, your mates are all in their husbands’ house (sic).”

In a recent interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, Uche stood by his words, and said he only gave Gbemi a sincere advice.

However, when Sunday Scoop contacted Gbemi for her reaction, she stated that she didn’t see the post and doesn’t know who Uche Maduagwu is. She said, “Who is that? I do not know who the person is and I have never heard anything about him or her. If you had said Genevieve said something about me, that’s different. But I don’t know who this person is, so why should I comment? I am not bothered about what anybody says, so long as they don’t pay my bills.”

Source: Punch

