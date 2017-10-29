D’Prince Talks About His Relationship And Getting married before Don Jazzy In Interview

31 year old D’Prince, who is Don Jazzy’s younger brother, welcomed his first child, a son who is named Uriel, with his girlfriend in 2015. 31 year old D’Prince, who is Don Jazzy’s younger brother, welcomed his first child, a son who is named Uriel, with his girlfriend in 2015.

D’Prince spoke about his relationship and getting married before Don Jazzy with Punch in a new interview:

Do you think it is ideal to get married before Don Jazzy?

I don’t think it matters; marriage has nothing to do with age. I’ve seen many situations where the last child got married before any other person in the family.Even if Don Jazzy had been married, people would still not know. We want a private life, but when it comes to music, we like to have fun together. Involving your private life in music sometimes mixes up things, and doing so is setting up oneself to get hurt.

What has changed about you since you became a father two years ago?

My child and the mother are in America, so I travel often to see them. Being a father has been an amazing experience for me. My mother normally says when you get to a bridge, you will cross it. I saw the bridge and it was easy for me to cross over.

Do you plan to marry secretly too, like D’banj did?

It is not about having a secret wedding; it is about living a private life. I am who I am today because of my music and talent, not because of my relationship or family.How about if my partner doesn’t want to be in the limelight? So, we need to respect the other person’s decision too. I have seen a situation where the lady got so much attention and she was not prepared for them. I don’t even fancy putting my personal life on social media.

Why have you yet to get married or are you afraid you will lose your female fans?

We all know Kevin Hart is married, yet women still chase him. Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania is married but still impregnated another lady. So, it is not about marriage. The fans love you for your music and they don’t care about your marital status.I am born to the world for music and I have always believed that your handwork should speak for you. As a journalist, if you are not doing your work well, it will tell. I want my work to speak for me, rather than speaking about it. That is how we were raised in my family. That’s how my brother, Don Jazzy, is. We are not boastful; we just focus on our work.Last night, I was in the studio with Tiwa Savage all through. She will be here very soon again and we plan to work all through the night as well.

At the time Mo’Hit Records collapsed, how were you able to stay friendly with D’banj and Wande Coal without betraying Don Jazzy?

The people who had a clash were the two at the top, D’banj and Don Jazzy. I didn’t have any problem with either D’banj or Wande Coal; so, our relationship has never changed a bit till date. And the same goes for other members too. I don’t think it will ever change unless I have personal issues with them. They are still my brothers.

How have you managed to stay away from scandals?

My father and mother are very much in touch with what we do. I talk to them every day and they give us parental counsel. And right from the outset, we’ve been God-fearing. We are not just regular artistes who don’t have principles.I also stay away from negative places, things that are negative and interviews that all they have to say borders on negativity. But I understand that sometimes when you stay away from trouble, it still comes.

