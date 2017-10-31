Eight Kidnap suspects arrested in Anambra State

The Adamawa State Police Command have arrested eight persons, suspected to be behind kidnapping cases in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Moses Jitoboh, told newsmen on Tuesday in Yola that the suspects were arrested on Sept. 23 in Mubi South Local Government Area of the state .

Jitoboh explained that their arrest was as a result of intensive security patrol by men of his command.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspected kidnappers include one locally made pistol, two live 7.62 millimeter ammunition, 58 live cartridges and seven empty cartridges.

“ Others are one double-barreled gun, two masks, one ear protector, two military helmets and SIM cards, among others,” Jitoboh said.

He said the police had also arrested three suspects for criminal conspiracy, store-breaking and stealing of property belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Source: (NAN)

