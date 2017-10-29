Emir urges Peace Corps to take security in the country serious

The Nigeria Peace Corps has been urged by the Emir of llorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari to be more concerned about peaceful co-existence for more development to be attained in the country.

The monarch made the call in his message at the presentation of the award of excellence to the National Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Mr Dickson Akoh in llorin.

The award, which was at the Instance of the Ilorin Emirate Youths Integrity Vanguard, was received by the Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps in Kwara, Mr Lukman Yekinni on behalf of the National Commandant.

Sulu-Gambari, represented by the Balogun Afin of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Nuhu, noted that no meaningful development could be attained in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony.

The emir urged the Nigerian Peace Corps to ensure peace and unity.

He advised the corps to play a complementary role with other security outfits in the state so that peace will always reign supreme in all parts of Kwara and Nigeria in general.

Sulu-Gambari advocated for more enlistment of the indigenes into the Nigeria Peace Corps as a way of minimising unemployment among youths.

The emir praised the foresight of the llorin emirate youths vanguard for initiating the award and advised other social organisations to emulate them.

Alhaji Ahmed Ayinla, Guest speaker and a Lecturer at the Kwara State College of Education, emphasized the relevance of peace as one of the indices needed in any society for economic growth and development.

Ayinla charged the Nigeria Peace Corps to further complement on the peace and harmony for development to be attained.

One of the founders of the llorin youth vanguard, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Aiyelabegan, urged the Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps in Kwara to abide with norms and traditions of the state and ensure that peace reigns at all times

The state Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Mr Lukman Yekinni, pledged to intensify efforts toward ensuring peaceful co-existence among the people in the state.

Source: ( PM News )

