The emotional moment Selena Gomez broke down in tears as she spoke about receiving a kidney transplant from her friend, Francia Raisa

Singer, Selena Gomez has spoken out about receiving a kidney from her best friend, Francia Raisa.

While speaking to Savannah Guthrie on NBC Today, Selena Gomez broke down in tears while narrating her journey and how Francia saved her life. According to her, her kidneys were done and she couldn’t ask anybody to donate their kidney. She blurted out her problems to her friend one day and she offered to donate her kidney.

“My kidneys were just done,” Gomez told Savannah Guthrie. “That was it, and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that was really difficult for me. She volunteered and did it. And let alone someone wanting to volunteer, it is incredibly difficult to find a match. The fact that she was a match, I mean that’s unbelievable. That’s not real.”

Watch the video below

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

