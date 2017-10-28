England U17 Crowned World Cup Champions

The young three Lions of England are the new champions of the world in U-17 category after they put up a splendid display to beat Spain 5-2 in Saturday’s final.

England showed character in Saturday’s final as they came from two goals down to beat Spain 5-2 and win their first cadet World Cup.

Sergio Gomez with goals in the 10th and 31st minute gave Spain what looked like a healthy lead.

England, however, got a lifeline as Brewster reduced the deficit in the 44th just before halftime.

The Young Three Lions came smoking in the second half where they scored four goals but Spain could not add to their tally.

With that, the English lads claimed a 5-2 win that saw them succeed Nigeria who won the 2015 edition.

England interestingly are also the world champions in the U-20 category.

Source: ( Premium Times )

