Erosion Destroys 200 Graves In Kano

About 400 graves have been destroyed by erosion in Kano state according to information released by the Kano State Commissioner of Environment.

Ali Makoda, the Kano State Commissioner of Environment, says erosion destroy more than 200 graves at Tudun Murtala grave yard in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner announced this on Saturday when he visited the Tarauni Grave yard in Tarauni Local Government as part of the state’s monthly sanitation exercise.

“Immediately when we received the news, we took an urgent action to ensure that such disaster did not continue.

“Presently we embark on the renovation of many grave yards across the state, especially those at the areas where they are facing the challenges of erosion,’’ he said.

He commended a community development association of the sanitation team at the grave for their efforts at keeping the grave yard clean.

The commissioner pledged to continue to give them all necessary support, especially with the working material to encourage them.

He called on other volunteer groups to also embark on such self-help work with the aim to move the state forward and ensure that all grave yards remained clean.

Makoda commended the public for complying with the sanitation order, calling on them to continue to support the government to keep the state clean.

The leader of the Tarauni Youth Initiative, Malam Salisu Adamu, appealed to the state government to assist them with all the necessary working materials that could assist them to carry out their duties effectively.

“We are also appealing to the government to come to the aide of some volunteers who are always at the grave yard to dig graves.

“Before, each of the workers was paid N3,000 monthly, but for over two years now, they have not been paid at all’’, Adamu said.