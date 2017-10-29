‘Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke’ – renowned writer Onyeka Nwelue writes..Don Jazzy replies!

Award-winning writer and filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue took to his instagram yesterday to share a controversial post on Nigerian celebrities, saying all of them are broke and advised young Nigerians not to envy them as the lifestyle they portray on social media isn’t exactly how they live. He said young people shouldn’t compare themselves or feel pressured based on the luxurious lifestyle portrayed on social media because it’s not the true picture of things. He said the people envying may even be better off in real life.

Read what he wrote below and tell us what you think…

Dear Young Nigerians,

Garb yourself with some self-esteem, self-confidence and self-pride. We are all poor. Us and the celebrities. All the celebrities in Nigeria.

Linda Ikeji is not a celebrity. She is a business woman. So she is not one of those broke celebrities.

Every celebrity in Nigeria is broke. They are like me. They don’t have the money they tell you they have. Many of them I have seen their bank statements. I don’t care if they start avoiding me now. I know better. Stop feeling inadequate, young people. You see as I beg for money publicly, that is how these celebrities suffer and beg for money secretly.

When I was writing Hip-Hop is Only for Children, I spent time travelling with many of them and I know the truth. Let them shut up. Now HushPuppi and his b***hes have dragged Ugo Mozie into their rubbish.

Don Jazzy is a tenant. He is broke. Forget everything.

D’Banj is hustling every day to feed.

Davido spends the money they pay for every show.

Sinach and Frank Edwards are richer than these guys. This, I know! I am tired of all the social media haranguing and brouhaha and lies and show! And you will say, How e take concern you?

I am angrily writing this because those of you who feel because you are not famous and so you think you are poor, remember it is the little cash that you people send to our accounts that make us dey do iyanga.

Forget all the foreign trips. Do you know how many people who buy me flight tickets?

When you talk about wealth, people who are wealthy don’t throw them around on social media.

Be yourself because I have seen their bank details. And I know we are all struggling.

F**k inferiority. You folks who think fame is fortune need to relax. You are better than us!