Exposed: Nigerian Secondary School where men pay N5000 to sleep with students

UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION: FGGC Langtang security guard pimps schoolgirls for N5,000

With N5,000, or even less, one of the security guards employed to protect students at the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC), Langtang, Plateau state, would gladly love-vendor the girls to strangers.

Speaking to TheCable’s undercover reporter, the guard gave an insight into how he organises “runs” for the teenagers for a fee, and how this is a common practice. This investigation by FEMI OWOLABI and SEYI AWOJULUGBE also exposes the rot in the once-prestigious Unity School, where students use water from an untreated well, sleep on broken beds, study in hostile classrooms — and live practically unprotected from predators.

You are in Langtang, Plateau state, for the weekend and need a schoolgirl for the evening? Someone is ready to help you make the arrangement for a fee. You can even have more than one girl if you choose. There are plenty of them at the nearby Federal Government Girls College (FGGC). The love-vendor is actually paid to protect the girls, but that is by the way.

Before TheCable set out for Langtang, the guard — whose phone number the reporter had collected from an acquaintance — consistently beat his chest and gave assurances that getting girls out of the hostel “is no big deal”, and it was soon obvious that the love-vendor had been in the business for a long time.

Bani Guest House, a popular lodge along the Langtang highway, is well known to the girls, the guard said. He explained that most of them do attend Sunday evening parties at Bani, where their boyfriends come to wait for them.

The reporter had disguised as a visiting businessman in need of girls to spend “a nice time” with. He promised to pay the guard more than what he would ask for. All the “big man” needed was a guarantee of a swell time. The excited guard called endlessly, excessively delighted with the business at hand.

TheCable ran into a little bad luck along the way — the timing of the visit coincided with when the SS3 girls were writing their exams in July 2017, and other classes were on vacation. But, not to worry, the guard was ready to pull the strings all the same.

Settling over a plate of rice ordered for him at the guest house, the guard told his would-be customer that girls in SS3 who were rounding off their final exams would make the perfect picks.

“I am giving you outgoing students,” he said, his face loosening into a smile. “There are some writing exams, it’s just to get a clue to know them and ask if they can do this for me. There are girls who do ‘runs’ but the issue is money.”

The guard, who was quick to request for money so he could move round and also “sort out” the girls’ transportation, revealed that there are a couple of schoolgirls who are into the act of sneaking out of the school premises.

“You’ll discuss how much you’ll give them,” he said, pocketing the N5,000 the reporter had given him as upfront for the task. “All those girls are small girls and they don’t know money much. If you treat them well, they will look for you if you’re still around.”

The guard had left his duty post. For hours, he was moving round the school, searching for girls who could be available under the tight deadline.

“I have arranged two girls now, and they will come to meet you when they are done with their exams today,” he would later say on phone.

Source :–The Cable

