Facebook User Raises Alarm Over Man Reportedly Turning Mad | Photos

A social media user has reported the case of a native of the South-eastern part of Nigeria who lost his sanity in Niger State.

 
‎A Facebook user identified as Oduenyi Paul Chibueze‎, has raised an alarm after spotting a man from Abia state identified as Ogbonna Onyeka from Abia State, who has allegedly gone mad in Niger state.
According to Paul, this happened in his area as she shared the photos of the said man online in order to locate his people.
Below is what was shared on Facebook;
“Pls any body who knw dis young man should contact me, he is currently running mad in my Area in Niger state, his name is Ogbonna onyeka From Arochukwu in Abia state”

