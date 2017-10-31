Falz speaks out against Yahoo Boys in new single ‘Confirm’

By now y’all should know Falz is not a fan of Yahoo Boys.. he has made it known several times, but he takes it up a notch this time by dedicating a full song to his preaching against Internet fraudsters. On ‘Confirm’, one of the tracks off his recent surprise album, 27, Falz didn’t hold back his displeasure towards Internet fraudsters, calling them thieves.

On the first verse, Falz raps; “Internet gangster, this the first chapter/ This brother just hammer, he collect from one maga/ Him steal person money, na hin he wan dey form swagga/ Everyday for the thief, one day for karma/ So you happy when you log into your online haven, and when you getting richer off another mans savings/ Stop explaining, that be lazy, No excuse you fit give them, No be only una wey be victim of the system/ No, you no be hustler, that one no be work sir

He continues; “You wan carry duffel duffel, instead make you hustle double, hoping you will realize you’re not in a real life, you’re not sharper than the nigga rocking a pins stripe/ Person talk small, you left threats in the comment section, you never got attention, then you try to flood the mention/ You don forget say this person get some got protection, Get your a*s up before you end up for detention.” Recall Falz made headlines some months back after he called out Nigerian artistes who glorify Internet fraudsters in their music.

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said. Falz noted that the effects of such songs were destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.

source: Theinfong

