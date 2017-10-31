Father of 3, two wives hangs himself in Ibadan (Photos)

Tragedy struck at Okeseni area of Ibadan, as a 37-year-old man identified as Mr Shina Adebisi reportedly hanged himself to death this morning.
The late Okada man is survived by three kids and two wives. Here are photos below;
Tragedy struck at Okeseni area of Ibadan, as a 37-year-old man identified as Mr Shina Adebisi reportedly hanged himself to death this morning.
The late Okada man is survived by three kids and two wives. Here are photos below;
Photos of the married Nigerian woman, with 4 kids, and a man (believed to be …