FG donates 330 laptops to female students in Federal Schools

330 laptops have been provided to some selected Federal Unity colleges in the country by the federal government.

This was made known by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ICT programme for girl-child in the selected colleges in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six schools from each of the geopolitical zones of the country were presented with 55 laptops each.

They are Federal Government Colleges (FGC) in Minna, Niger state; Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom and Kano.

Others are FGC in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state; Azare, Bauchi and Ohafia in Abia.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, ICT, Ike Orji, said the provision of laptops was to be carried out through the SDGs fund.

He noted that a total of 44 principals and 44 ICT teachers would also be trained on classroom management using ICT toward ensuring effective use of the laptops for learning.

He expressed the hope that the programme will fast-track the achievement of SDGs Universal Basic Education and gender equality, by attracting more girls to school.

“Our goal is to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote lifelong learning and gender equality, by attracting more girls toward the attainment of the National Vision and MDGs.

“Our goal is to see the entire education sector embrace the use of new technologies to meet the human resource requirement of the nation, for attaining sustainable socioeconomic development and global competitiveness.

“The task ahead of us is enormous. The attainment of this goal must be the responsibility of all.”

Mr. Adamu, however, solicited for stakeholders’ collaboration to implement the programme, towards the attainment of sustainable development.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Adefulire, said the distribution of the laptops was in line with the present administration’s goal to enhance the education of girl child in the country.

Mrs. Adefulire, who was represented by Lamimu Waziri, a director, advised students to take advantage of the laptops, as it would facilitate classroom learning and encourage active participation of the learners.

She said that the office, in partnership with the ministry of education, was committed to investing and supporting high impact interventions targeted at improving girl-child education and gender equality.

Mrs. Adefulire listed some of the interventions to include the provision of laptops to girl’s unity colleges in 2010, political and empowerment of women 2011-2016, girl-child education programme 2006-2007 and capacity building of teachers among others.

She, therefore, charged stakeholders to contribute to the development of the girl-child education, as one of the major tools to ensure the attainment of SDGs in Nigeria.

Also, Uwen Asomugha, Desk Officer, ICT SDGs, said the organisation identified specific gaps in the schools, which prompted an appeal for support to provide laptops in the FGGC’s.

She explained further that most of the schools do not have ICT teachers hence the need to develop the capacity of the teachers, who would pass the knowledge onward to the students.

“With the intervention of SDGs, we are able to train 73 computer teachers and these teachers were able to record 88 per cent certified rate in ICT.

“We have requested for the laptops. All Federal Government Schools have benefited since inception in 2010.

“The target now is Federal Government Colleges which we are happy it is coming to fulfilment, and we have also incorporated the training of principals and ICT teachers. ”

Grace Ihuoma from FGC Minna, who commended the government for the gesture, said this would bring hope to the youths of the country.

Ms. Ihuoma said the gesture was timely, as it would afford the students the opportunity to learn with ease.

Source : (NAN)

