Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Final Year Student Dies In Tragic Car Crash Just After His Final Exam | Photos

Deolu October 31, 2017

Just after taking to Facebook to announce that he’ll soon join the league of graduates, a 24-year-old Auchi Polytechnic student has died in an auto crash a day after his final exam.

 
A Facebook user identified as Oluwa Prince, has taken to the social networking platform and  shared photos of a 24-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State, who died in a car accident a day after his final examination.
He posted photos from the accident scene and wrote; “It’s still a shock to me that my friend rog is dead what a big lost to the department of electrical/electronics engineering a day after signing out… RIP it’s rog Itz Rog Royal forever in our heart.. Sleep on SEES MAN.”
See more photos from the accident below;

It's still a shock to me that my friend rog is dead what a big lost to the department of electrical/electronics…

Posted by Oluwa Prince on Saturday, October 28, 2017

Source: Tori

