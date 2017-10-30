Footballer Joey Barton Calls Wizkid’s Ojuelegba ‘Crap’ After Anthony Joshua Used It As His Ring Walk Music, Nigerians Fire Back

British footballer, Joey Barton has been slammed by Nigerians for condemning Wizkid’s Ojuelegba after British-Nigeria boxer, Anthony Joshua used the song as his ring walk music.

Joey Barton took to his Twitter page to condemn the song, where he said;

“Love @anthonyfjoshua but ring walk music is crap. Needs to get a decent DJ sharpish. 70,000 in Cardiff. Get @stereophonics or @Manics on 👊🏻”

Trust Nigerians, they are always ready to defend their own, See their reactions below;



