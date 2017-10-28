Former Chief of Army Staff finally laid to rest

A former Chief of Army Staff, between 1999 and 2001, Gen. Victor Malu was buriedon Saturday in his country home, Tongov.

The late general died on Oct. 9 in Cairo, Egypt, after a protracted illness.

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue promised, after due consultation with the State House of Assembly, that the late general would be immortalised by the state.

The governor described him as a professional soldier and a great man, who had done much to impact the lives of the Tiv people and the state in general.

He said, “The late Malu had contributed much into the lives of the Tivs and Nigerians. We are proud of him, we appreciate him.”

In a citation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai described him as an articulate, dedicated, forthright gentleman, professional officer, who was firm, but calm.

Buratai said his death was a great loss to his family, army, the nation and West Africa sub-region.

Source: ( NAN )