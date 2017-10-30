Former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje loses wife

Former Governor of Gombe State and member of the Senate, Danjuma Goje, has lost his wife, Yelwa.

The death was announced on Monday in a statement issued by his son, Ahmed Mohammed Goje, on behalf of the family.

The statement read,

“With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, wife of the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje. “Aged 55, she died in a hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers. “The date and time of the funeral prayers in Gombe would be announced later.”

Source: Punch

