Former Gombe State Governor Mourns Loss Of Family Member

A former governor of Gombe State has been thrown in serious mourning mood as a completely heartbreaking tragedy befalls his family.

Mr Danjuma Goje, a former Governor of Gombe State, has lost his wife, Yelwa, The Sun News reports.

According to a statement released by the son of late Yelwa, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America.

Although it was not stated, Daily Sun reports that she died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The brief statement reads: “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, Wife of the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje.

“Aged 55, she died in a Hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers. The date and time of the funeral prayers in Gombe would be announced later.”

Her husband, Senator Goje, is the current chairman of the Senate committee on Appropriation. He served as Governor of Gombe State between 2003 and 2011.