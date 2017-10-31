Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Fruit seller spotted wearing suit in Yola, discloses his reason for doing so..

Young October 31, 2017

A Fruit Seller has been appluaded on Social Media, after photos of him donning a suit was shared. His reasons for wearing suits for his business, also tickled the fancy of Social Media users.

 

A Facebook user, Bernard Kaigama shared the photos of the fruit seller he met in Yola, and also disclosed his reasons for dressing in such a corporate manner.

He wrote:

“Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them… This man is a fruit seller in Yola Nigeria around roundabout Mai Doki. I asked him, why dress like this? He replied, “anytime I go to the Bank for transaction I do admire the way the bankers dress, so this is my office and since I don’t have the hope of being a banker one-day… let me also dress like one. Anytime I dress like this it makes me to also have a sense of importance”

Source – Yabaleftonline

