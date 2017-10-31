Fruit seller spotted wearing suit in Yola, gives reason

A man named Bernard Kaigama just shared these photos of a fruit seller he met in Yola wearing a suit as he goes about his business.

Read the reason he gave below… He posted photos and wrote;

“Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them… This man is a fruit seller in Yola Nigeria around roundabout Mai Doki. I asked him, why dress like this? He replied, “anytime I go to the Bank for transaction I do admire the way the bankers dress, so this is my office and since I don’t have the hope of being a banker one-day… let me also dress like one. Anytime I dress like this it makes me to also have a sense of importance”

