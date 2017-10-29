Gani Adams to be installed Are Ona Kakanfo on January 13

The National Coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, will be inaugurated as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land on January 13 2018.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by his Director of Media And Communication, Femi Adepoju, on Sunday night.

He said, “The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, Iku Babayeye Ikeji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has scheduled the installation ceremony of the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo for January 13 2018.”

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

