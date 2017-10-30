“Get 10k retweets and I will marry you”- 19yr old Nigerian girl tells her 19-year-old crush, he gets 20k retweets

A 19-year-old Nigerian social media user @apiamorris, asked his dream crush if she would marry him if he gets up to 10,000 retweets.

His crush told him he can’t but that if he does get up to 10, 000 retweets, their getting married would be a done deal. So went on Twitter and asked Nigerians for retweet and he got up to 20k retweets.

The young lady who is also 19, was overwhelmed by the work he put in just to be with her and has asked them to be in a relationship and not a marriage since they are just 19.

See their chat below…

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: