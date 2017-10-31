Get Your a*s Up & Get A Good Job Before You End Up In Detention – Falz Blast ‘Yahoo Boys’ In His New Album

Lawyer turned rapper, Folarin Falana popularly referred to as ‘Falz’ has again balsted internet fraudsters (yahoo boys) in his latest album titled ’27’.

Recall that Falz called out ‘Yahoo boys’ and musicians who support them, after singer 9ice sang their praises in one of his songs. He said,

“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future.”

This sparked a lot of reactions with the so-called ‘Yahoo boys’ threatening never to go for Falz’s show. However, the undaunted rappper reiterated his point in one of his tracks in his new album.

In one of the song on the Album, he said

“Internet gangster, this the first chapter/ This brother just hammer, he collect from one maga/ Him steal person money, na hin he wan dey form swagga/ Everyday for the thief, one day for karma/ So you happy when you log into your online haven, and when you getting richer off another mans savings/ Stop explaining, that be lazy, No excuse you fit give them, No be only una wey be victim of the system/ No, you no be hustler, that one no be work sir.

You wan carry duffel duffel, instead make you hustle double, hoping you will realize you’re not in a real life, you’re not sharper than the nigga rocking a pins stripe/ Person talk small, you left threats in the comment section, you never got attention, then you try to flood the mention/ You don forget say this person get some got protection, Get your a*s up before you end up for detention.”

Source: Naijaloaded

